Vivana Singh on Durga Puja celebrations at her place

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) 'Navratri' is the festival of worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga and is celebrated for nine days with great passion and delight. This festival is full of dance, energy, celebration, and getting dressed up.



The festival and merriment this year will be relatively different, but here is what Vivana Singh from 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' has to say about the festival.



She shared: "Since Navratri is the festival of Goddess Durga, every year we celebrate it by bringing her home and praying for 9 days. On the last day of Navratri, we also call these young girls for lunch at home which is also called 'Kanya Poojan', in Indian culture it is believed that they are Devi's incarnation. I wait every year, so I get to eat scrumptious meals like chole puri, halwa, etc made by my mother. The whole thing of calling young girls and washing their feet and pampering them is very soothing, we usually call needy people and give them some money, sweets, and gifts, which is a peaceful feeling altogether. I wish everyone a very happy Navratri and pray for everyone's happy and healthy life."



The upcoming episodes of 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' will see new twists in the life of 'Rani' (Megha Ray) and 'Veer' (Fahman Khan).



'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' airs on Zee TV.



