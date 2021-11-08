Vistara commences non-stop flights between Delhi and Paris

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Full-service carrier Vistara has commenced non-stop flight operations between Delhi-Paris.



These flights are operated under the air bubble agreement.



Vistara is scheduled to fly twice a week between the two cities - on Wednesdays and Sundays.



"Paris is one of the most popular destinations in Europe and CDG an important airport for any airline intending to serve the region," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said.



"Given the strong economic and cultural ties, there is a high demand for direct connectivity between India and France, and therefore Paris fits our network very well."



The Delhi-Paris route is being served by Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.



