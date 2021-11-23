Vishal's 'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum' to release on Jan 26

Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Director Saravanan's debut film 'Veeramae Vaagai Soodum', featuring actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, will hit the screens on Republic Day next year, the film's unit announced.



The film, produced by Vishal's own firm Vishal Film Factory, is the story of a common man taking on those in power.



Sources close to the unit of the film say that it has been shot in places in around Hyderabad and Chennai and that the unit is almost done with making the film. "The unit is now busy finalising the number of screens for the release that will happen on January 26, 2022," says a source.



Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film will also feature Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.



Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored music for the film which has been edited by N.B. Srikanth.



Cinematographer Kavin Raj has shot the film, which has art direction by S.S. Moorthy.



