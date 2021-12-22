Vishal's dad G.K. Reddy wins medals in athletics, actor calls him an inspiration

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Producer and actor Vishal on Wednesday said that he was proud of his dad, producer G.K. Reddy, after the latter ended up winning three medals in athletics at the 18th Chennai District Masters Athletics Championship.



"Damn proud of you dad," the actor wrote on social media and added that he was more than an inspiration.



"At this age on the track and winning medals is a big achievement," the actor said and confessed that his dad's achievements were making him a little jealous.



"Way to go. Makes me a lil jealous and missing my school sports days. God Bless," the actor said.



On the film front, Vishal has a series of films coming up including 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' and 'Thupparivalan 2', the shooting of which will resume in London in April next year.



'Veerame Vaagai Soodum', which features Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, is scheduled to hit screens on Republic Day next year.



