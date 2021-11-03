Vishal walks to Tirupati to offer prayers before 'Enemy' release

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actor Vishal, whose film 'Enemy' is to release Thursday on Diwali day, has offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.



The actor, who was busy with the promotions of his film 'Enemy', which releases in both Tamil and Telugu, walked from Lower Tirupati to Upper Tirupati to offer prayers.



Sources close to the actor said that Vishal had plans to make this trip to Tirupati last year itself. However, it didn't materialise because of the pandemic. This year, he completed the trip that was made as part of prayers the actor had offered earlier.



'Enemy', which has been directed by Anand Shankar, features Arya, Mrinalini Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran among others. The film's background score has been composed by Sam C.S. while the film's music is by Thaman.



