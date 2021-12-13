Vishal shoots for 24 hours straight to complete second schedule of 'Laththi'

Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor Vishal has shot for 24 hours straight to complete the second schedule of director Vinoth Kumar's Tamil action entertainer 'Laththi'.



Says a source close to the unit of 'Laththi', "Vishal began shooting from Sunday morning and it went on right till the morning of Monday. With this, the second schedule comes to an end. The unit will now move to Hyderabad for the third schedule which will be for a perid of 40 days."



The source also informs that a high-octane stunt sequence for the film will be choreographed by stunt choreographer Peter Hain during the third schedule.



"It is unclear as to when exactly they will leave for Hyderabad as the dates haven't been decided. But it will be worked out and they will leave shortly," the source informed.



The film, which has actress Sunaina playing the female lead, has music by Sam C.S. and is being produced by two of Vishal's close friends, Ramana and Nanda.



