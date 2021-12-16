Vishal reunites with producer Vinod for pan-India film

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Actor Vishal on Thursday announced that he would be reuniting with his 'Enemy' producer Vinod Kumar for a big-budget, pan-India film that is to be directed by Adhik Ravichandran.



The actor took to social media to make the announcement about the film, which is at the moment being referred to as '#V33' or 'Vishal 33'.



He said, "All set to reunite for a big budget, pan Indian film to be written & directed by Adhik Ravichandran & produced by Vinod."



Director Adhik Ravichandran too expressed happiness at the development. He said, "Happy and excited for this big budget pan Indian film with my dear Vishal anna and my dear producer Vinod Kumar sir. Test shoot completed today. Shooting to commence in February 2022. Cast and details very soon. Thank you God, thank you universe."



Producer Vinod, known for producing several critically acclaimed films, said, "Happy to work together again sir."



