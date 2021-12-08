Vishal Furia: Thriller and horror genres haven't been explored in India

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) After the success of 'Chhorri', filmmaker Vishal Furia is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Forensic' that is releasing in 2022.



Vishal says that in Indian cinema, horror and thriller are two under-explored genres that he wishes to make his mark in.



Speaking on the matter, Vishal said, "Thriller and horror are two genres that have not been explored to their fullest capacity in India. There is a lot of scope to change the way the audience perceives such films. I have made a very conscious effort on my part to offer my thriller or horror films with a new twist to the tale.



"What's more, technological advancement has helped me create unseen visual effects. The audience is always up for mystery and horror. It's the way you present them that makes all the difference and gathers their attention. I truly believe that thriller and horror films have not been exploited fully as yet and I would like my work to showcase new facets these genres have to offer."



Vishal's next film, 'Forensic', starring Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey is a crime thriller.



