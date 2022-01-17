Vishal Furia is glad Indian audiences becoming more receptive to horror genre

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Vishal Furia, the director of 'Chhorii', feels that audiences in India are becoming more appreciative of the horror genre and that such reactions from the audience gives filmmakers like him the courage to push the boundaries with their work in the genre.



The director explains that a well told story in the horror genre will click with the audience regardless of the medium of exhibition, "The best part about making a horror film is that you know that there's a ready audience base out there which is loyal. So whether you go for an OTT release or decide to release your film in the cinemas, it doesn't matter."



He adds, "People who love/are willing to explore the genre will show up. I'm glad that the audience in India is also becoming more receptive to horror as a genre slowly and steadily, thus giving storytellers like us the much needed encouragement to make more products like 'Chhorii' and 'Stree'. Looking forward to making many more."



The director had recently announced that he will soon be working on the sequel to 'Chhorii' for which actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has been locked to play the lead.



