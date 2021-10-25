'Virata Parvam' and 'Drishyam 2' struggle with ambiguity on release dates

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming thriller 'Drishyam 2' and Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie 'Virata Parvam' are struggling with ambiguity by the makers. While both movies had decent hype it seems to be fading out, as there are no proper updates on their releases.



Malayalam super hit movie 'Drishyam's sequel 'Drishyam 2' had an OTT release, which was widely enjoyed by all. The Telugu remake of 'Drishyam 2' stars Venkatesh Daggubati, reprising Mohan Lal's role from the Malayalam original. The Telugu remake also was expected to be streamed on OTT platforms, rather than going for a theatrical release.



But, the makers have not made any announcement regarding the release. It seems like the producers are not sure to release the movie on OTT, as of now. Producer Suresh Babu has sealed a deal with Disney+ Hotstar regarding the OTT release of 'Drishyam 2', but the OTT giant hasn't announced any release date.



'Virata Parvam' stars Rana Daggubati as a rebel hero, while Sai Pallavi plays his love interest in this upcoming movie. Helmed by Venu Udugula, there is no certainty regarding the release of this biggie as well. Earlier, when the makes released the promotional videos, the movie had grabbed everyone's attention. But, without any serious updates, it seems like the makers are unable to keep up the hype.



Analysts believe the movies would get good viewership if released on OTT platforms, as the other Telugu movies have occupied good release dates.



--IANS

py/kr