Virat Kohli, other cricketers condole demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Former and current Indian cricketers including Test team captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday expressed shock and grief over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.



"Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members," wrote Kohli on twitter.



The Indian Air Force confirmed on Wednesday evening that General Rawat and his wife were among the thirteen persons who died in a fatal chopper crash.



Former cricketer VVS Laxman wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. #BipinRawat and his wife in a tragic helicopter crash. The nation will always be grateful to Gen. Rawat for his service to the nation. Om Shanti, Jai Hind."



The former India opener Sehwag tweeted, "Extremely pained to hear about the passing away of Shri #BipinRawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shanti."



Former cricketers, RP Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Venkatesh Pradesh and Parthiv Patel have also expressed their condolences to the bereaved families.



"Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers," Yuvraj wrote.



