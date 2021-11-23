Virat Kohli meets 'Cool Cat' at training session

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India Test captain Virat Kohli is enjoying a short break with his family in Mumbai after skipping the three-match T20I series and the opening Test against New Zealand following five months of gruelling schedule.



Kohli has begun training at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai to gear up for the second Test against New Zealand. On Tuesday he posted from his training venue an image of him holding a cat.



"A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram. The post has since gone viral.



Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was quick to reply to the post. "Hello billi," she wrote.



However, it was Kohli's humorous reply that garnered the attention of fans. "@anushkasharma launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi," Kohli replied.



Kohli will be back in action in the second Test against New Zealand. Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the opening match beginning on November 25.



--IANS



