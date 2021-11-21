Vinod Tawde appointed as BJP national general secretary

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday appointed Vinod Tawde as national general secretary of the party. He also appointed two national secretaries and two spokespersons.



In a statement, party national general secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP chief J.P. Nadda has made these appointments at the national level."



Tawde elevated to position of national general secretary from current post of national secretary.



Tawde is a prominent Maratha leader and served in several organisational positions in Maharashtra before being appointed as national secretary in Nadda's team last year. He has a base in Konkan and Mumbai.



Meanwhile, Rituraj Sinha from Bihar and Asha Lakra from Jharkhand are appointed new national secretary of BJP.



Similarly, Bharti Ghosh from West Bengal and Shehzad Poonawala are appointed party's national spokesperson.



In September, Nadda has appointed former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and the party West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh as national vice presidents of the party.



Maurya resigned from the post of Governor of Uttarakhand and there was speculation that she will be given a key responsibility in organisational structure.



A party insider said that Maurya will play a key role in next year's assembly polls in the Uttar Pradesh.



During the Union Cabinet reshuffle in July, three BJP national office bearers were made ministers.



BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav was made Cabinet Minister, whereas party national vice president Annapurna Devi and BJP national secretary Bisweshwar Tudu were made Minister of State.



--IANS

