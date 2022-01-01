Vinit Kakar wants to embrace spontaneity, participate in reality TV shows

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Vinit Kakar, seen in the role of demon 'Mayasur' in the mythological drama 'Baal Shiv', says he is looking forward to participating in reality TV shows later this year.



He says: "After being part of mostly every mythological show now I wish to participate in reality TV shows. I want to flaunt myself to my audience who has mostly seen me playing the devil. I want to make them understand that I no way relate to roles I had essayed. I'm a calm and very innocent guy."



Vinit says for the New Year 2022, he wants to embrace spontaneity.



"I'm looking ahead to try my best to be open to impromptu decisions! Of course I don't have to say 'yes' to every spur of the moment opportunity. But I do wish to try to go with the flow when I can and see how I feel."



Vinit, is known for featuring in mythological shows like 'Radhakrishn', 'Devi Adi Parashakti', 'Vignaharta Ganesh' among others, is currently also seen playing the role of antagonist 'Chirag' in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.



