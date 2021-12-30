Vineet Goyal to be new Kolkata Police Commissioner

Kolkata, Dec 30 (IANS) IPS officer Vineet Kumar Goyal will become the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police, succeeding incumbent Soumen Mitra who is retiring on December 31.



A chemical engineer from IIT-Kharagpur, the 1994 batch officer, currently posted as ADG, Special Task Force (STF), has huge experience of handling state as well as Kolkata police in his 27-year-long police career. He was also one of the most effective officers in handling Lalgarh movement - the ultra-Left movement in the state.



Gyanwant Singh, who was also a strong contender for the post, has been given the additional responsibility of STF, ADG. He is also holding the responsibility of ADG and IG of the CID.



In addition to this, there was a reshuffle in the top police brass.



Aparajita Rai, who was a Deputy Commissioner in STF, will exchange places with SP, Kalimpong, Harikrishna Pai, and SP, Alipurduar, Bholanath Pandey with SP, Jalpaiguri, Y. Raghubanshi.



Sukesh Kumar Jain, presently DIG, SAP's 9th Battalion, will be the new DIG, Traffic, while Amitabha Maity has been posted as SP, Malda.



