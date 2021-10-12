Vinay Pathak, Smriti Kalra, Vikram Chatterjee to star in 'Memory X'

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actors Vinay Pathak, Vikram Chatterjee and Smriti Kalra are all set to star in the upcoming psychological romance titled 'Memory X'.



The film explores the theory of time and mindspace. This plot is crafted by writer-director Tathagata Mukherjee, produced by Avinaba Ghosh, and co-produced by Tania Mukherjee, Tathagata Mukherjee, and Debleena Production Creations.



This fascinating story is shot mostly in Sikkim, and revolves around the story of Avinash and Shruti over three different timelines. Vikram and Smriti will be seen essaying the roles of Avinash and Shruti, respectively.



The duo will be joined by Vinay, who was last seen in 'Special OPS' and 'A Suitable Boy'.



Bengali film actor Vikram, is all set to make a debut in the Hindi entertainment industry.



He says: "'Memory X' is special for me because it affords me the chance to widen my range as an actor. I'm excited about collaborating with Tathagata Mukherjee for a film that is premised on such a unique concept.



"'Memory X' is a dream script for any actor and I'm fortunate that it came to me. It is an enchanting world of parallel timelines. I'm super kicked and looking forward to the shoot now."



Actor Vinay Pathak agrees that the project is a head-turner.



He says: "I'm really excited to be part of Tathagata's Hindi directorial debut, 'Memory X'. It's a wonderfully woven psychological romance. It is different from the films that I've been aboard in the past. It is a film that is based on a unique genre and the subject matter has not been explored much in cinema before."



Smriti calls 'Memory X' a perplexing tale that explores parallel tracks of time.



"I'm excited to be a part of something so unique and unheard," she added.



Director-writer Tathagata Mukherjee says: "'Memory X' is a story that charts across time and mind. It is a psychological-romance that will compel viewers to think about what they know about their own headspace and the nature of time."



The director is delighted to be working with "talented actors" such as Vikram Chatterjee, Smriti Kalra, and Vinay Pathak.



The shoot of this psychological romance has started in Sikkim.



