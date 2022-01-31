Vikram, Dhruv Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' teaser released

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) The team of director Karthik Subbaraj's much-anticipated Tamil action-drama 'Mahaan', featuring Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram in the lead, on Monday released a teaser of the film that is scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 10.



The teaser, which is 129 seconds long, gives away the fact that Vikram plays a character called Gandhi Mahaan in the film and that he has been named after the great leader Mahatma Gandhi.



The teaser shows Gandhi's father telling him that the family has a legacy when it comes to fighting against liquor in the state and that his grandfather played a crucial role in initiating the movement to ban toddy shops in the state.



He gets young Gandhi to promise him that he will live like a 'Mahaan' like Gandhi.



While the young boy promises to be like Gandhi Mahaan, he ends up being the exact opposite of it. The teaser shows Vikram becoming the head of a syndicate supplying liquor.



The film, produced by Lalit Kumar, is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him.



'Mahaan' features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.



