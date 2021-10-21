'Vikas Rally' on Oct 23 will be a historic one: Sohna MLA

Gurugram, Oct 21 (IANS) A 'Vikas Rally' will be held in Gurugrm on October 23 to draw attention towards the issues and the demands related to the Sohna assembly constituency in Haryana.



Talking about the event at a press conference on Thursday, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh claimed that the rally scheduled to be organised in Sirmathala village would be the "biggest rally held in the state in the last two years".



Singh said that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar would be the chief guest and he would also unveil a 23-feet tall statue of Maharana Pratap on that day.



The MLA said that in the rally, many demands related to the development of the Sohna assembly constituency will be placed before the Chief Minister.



These will mainly focus on projects related to the health and education of the region.



Singh said that the Union Civil Aviation Minister had talked about setting up five heli hubs in the past and due to its proximity to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and KMP Expressway, Sohna is the most suitable for setting up a heli hub. The demand in this regard will also be placed before the Chief Minister.



"Demands would be made to upgrade the government health hospital in Sohna, to open a CHC hospital in Bhondsi, to build a sports stadium, to open skill development institutes, to upgrade 20-22 schools and to open new animal hospitals," he said.



Efforts will also be made to bring Sohna on the country's tourism map.



He informed me that the boating demo was done in Damdama lake recently.



"Sohna has great potential for tourism development. There are ancient springs of hot water here. Possibilities would be explored to bring water from Agra Canal so that water can be supplied from there to Badkhal, Damdama and Kotla lakes. Not only this, but there is also a plan to build an amusement park and install a statue of Sardar Patel in the Sohna area," Singh said.



The MLA said that in the last two years, despite the coronavirus-induced crisis, many development work has been done in the Sohna assembly constituency.



