Vijay Shankar to lead Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy

Chennai, Dec 29 (UNI) All-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches that will be played in Ahmedabad.



The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) also announced that off-spinner M S Washington Sundar will be the team's vice-captain. The team features a strong batting line-up that includes in-form B Aparajith, B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan and skipper Vijay Shankar.



Apart from Washington Sundar, the spin department consists of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and Aparajith while Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Silambarasan, Saravana Kumar and Aswin Crist will form the pace attack of the side.



Meanwhile, senior wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is not available for the Ranji Trophy.



Tamil Nadu begins its Ranji campaign with a match against Jammu & Kashmir on January 13, 2022.



Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), M S Washington Sundar (Vice Captain), B Indrajith, B Aparajith, N Jagadeesan, M Shahrukh Khan, B Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, R Silambarasan, P Saravana Kumar, A Aswin Crist, L Vignesh, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth and R Kavin.



