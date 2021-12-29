Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maa Manithan' gets clean 'U' certificate

Chennai, Dec 29 (IANS) Director Seenu Ramasamy's eagerly awaited family drama 'Maa Manithan', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi and actress Gayathrie in the lead, has been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean 'U' certificate.



Vijay Sethupathi took to social media to make the announcement. He said, "Feel-good family drama thriller #MaaManithan censored with clean 'U'. Releasing very soon!"



The film has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this will be the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja will be jointly scoring music.



Actor Vijay Sethupathi plays an auto driver called Radhakrishnan in the film which will have actress Gayathrie playing Sethupathi's wife.



The film, which was completed in the early part of 2019, is expected to hit screens soon.



