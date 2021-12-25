Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif to play lead in Bollywood film 'Merry Christmas'

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Vijay Sethupathi is to play the lead along with Katrina Kaif in upcoming thriller 'Merry Christmas' that is to be directed by Sriram Raghavan.



Confirming the news, well known industry expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, "It's official.. Sriram Raghavan directs Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif essay principal roles in 'Merry Christmas'. Filming of this thriller - directed by Sriram Raghavan - has commenced in Mumbai."



The film that is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022 for the Christmas weekend.



Sriram Raghavan is best known for directing the immensely successful 'Andhadhun' featuring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurana and Radhika Apte.



Vijay Sethupathi, who has made a name for himself in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, is already acting in another Hindi film called 'Mumbaikar', which interestingly is a remake of the Tamil superhit film 'Maanagaram'.



