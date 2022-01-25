Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malavade join 'Abhay 3' cast

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actors Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malavade have joined the cast of the web-series 'Abhay 3'.



All three have joined as the antagonists who will add more obstacles in Abhay's life and adventures.



Vijay said, "I am thrilled to be a part of 'Abhay 3' and to be collaborating with Ken and Kunal. This series has set a benchmark and I am confident that S3 will shake things up further as it is unlike anything you have seen before.



"I cannot reveal much, however my character which has an alter ego will give Abhay's character a tough time in this season".



Rahul added that 'Abhay' is a very successful franchise with a loyal fan following so I am happy to be a part of this unconventional series.



"I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I await the audience's response to it".



Vidya shared that there were many reasons why she wanted to work in 'Abhay 3'.



She said: "One of the main ones being, the character I play - Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which was quite the opposite of most of the characters I have played so far.



"Moving from Miss Goody two shoes to this visceral character will always be a journey to remember. I am excited for the world to watch S3 as I know that it's going to be another successful addition to the franchise".



Actor Kunal Kemmu will return as the investigating officer, Abhay Pratap Singh who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case. Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi who were a part of the earlier season will return to their successful character portrayals in season 3 as well.



'Abhay 3' will premiere on ZEE5.



--IANS

dc/dpb

