Vijay Milton to work with director Cheran again after 'Autograph'

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Recalling that director Cheran was the man who gave him an identity as a cinematographer through his blockbuster 'Autograph', cinematographer and director Vijay Milton said he will be again working with Cheran on his next film.



Looking to wish director Cheran who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, Vijay Milton wrote in Tamil, "I will shortly be making an announcement on my next journey which will be with director Cheran, who, through his film 'Autograph' created an identity for me as cinematographer and who flagged off my journey as a director with 'Azhagaai Irrukirai Bayamai Irrukiradhu'."



Talking to IANS, Milton said that there were several aspects about this film that he would be disclosing in a week's time.



Vijay Milton, who has delivered critically acclaimed hits such as 'Goli Soda', is at present working on 'Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan' (Man who dislikes Rain), which features actor Vijay Antony in the lead.



Work on 'Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan' is expected to be over by January. It is then that Vijay Milton is likely to start this project with director Cheran.



--IANS

mani/kr