Vijay Deverakonda to launch Priyamani's 'Bhama Kalapam' trailer on Monday

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Vijay Deverakonda of "Arjun Reddy" fame will launch the trailer of Priyamani's upcoming thriller, "Bhama Kalapam", on Monday. The web movie is an Aha original, which is being presented by Bharath Kamma of "Dear Comrade".



The makers, who took to their social media platforms to make the announcement, said: "Rowdy @TheDeverakonda will launch the trailer of #BhamaKalapamOnAHA at a grand event tomorrow. Serving Hot on February 11 #ADeliciousHomeCookedThriller #PriyaMani."



Priyamani, who became famous as an OTT star with her subtle yet significant role in "The Family Man" series, will be seen playing a famous food vlogger named Anupama in "Bhama Kalapam", which will premiere on Aha on February 11.



Helmed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, the web movie is billed to be a comedy thriller woven around a criminal investigation. The music is by Justin Prabhakaran, Deepak Yeragera is behind the camera and Viplav Nyshadam is the film's editor.



