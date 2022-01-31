Vijay Deverakonda steps into Mahesh Babu's shoes for soft drink endorsement

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has ended his long-term association with a leading soft drink brand, with popular actor Vijay Deverakonda stepping in in his place.



After endorsing Thums Up for more than a decade, Mahesh has opted out and ended his deal with Coca-Cola. Vijay, who has now changed his Twitter user name to 'Vijay Deverakonda Toofan', has been roped in for the endorsement of the brand now.



Ever since Vijay added 'Toofan' to his name for his social media handles, it has become a hot topic of discussion among his fans and followers. Added to that, a poster featuring Vijay endorsing the soft drink has also gone viral.



In the poster, Vijay can be seen holding the bottle – ‘Soft Drink Kaadu, idi Toofan', which means, 'This is not just a soft drink, this is a storm'.



On the work front, Vijay's upcoming movie 'Liger' will release in theatres soon. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, 'Liger' stars Ananya Panday and former professional boxer Mike Tyson of the US in the lead roles.



