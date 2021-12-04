Vijay completes 29 years in films, fans wish 'Thalapathy'

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Stating that the kind of dedication and professionalism that actor Vijay showed was truly inspiring, his long term associate and producer Jagadish on Saturday said that every moment that he had spent with the actor was a learning process.



Jagdish, who was a manager of the actor before going on to become the co-producer of the super hit film 'Master', took to social media to express his admiration.



He wrote, "29 years of a remarkable journey, yet the kind of dedication and professionalism you display is truly inspiring. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you lot more success and happiness in the years to come na."



Jagadish was among one of the scores of fans of actor Vijay, who were celebrating the actor's completion of 29 years in the film industry.



Lakhs of fans began congratulating the star on Twitter that the hashtag 29YearsofThalapathy (as Vijay is better known) began trending on Twitter with a whopping 252,000 tweets.



Jagadish also released a still of Vijay, who commands a huge fan base in all four southern states of the country, from his upcoming film 'Beast'.



