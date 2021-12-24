Vigilance SP gets threat call for probing Magadh university scam

Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) A Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) SP probing the copy book scam in Magadh University has allegedly received a threat call asking him to stay away from the case.



SVU SP Jay Prakash Mishra received the threatening call on Thursday night on his mobile phone. The caller, who identified himself as Dipak Yadav, warned him to stay away from the case or be prepared to get hanged.



Mishra is leading the investigation of alleged copy book scam in Magadh University and its vice-chancellor Dr Rajendra Prasad is facing the charges of corruption.



Following the threat, the entire police and civil administration of Gaya and Patna were alerted.



Dr Rajendra Prasad is facing serious corruption charges and special vigilance unit has also registered an FIR against him. According to an SVU officer, during his tenure, the copy book scam took place.



Despite that, Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan did not remove him from his post. Dr Prasad is currently on a month's medical leave. He had applied for extension of medical leave which was granted by Raj Bhawan secretariat.



"We have already arrested four persons, including lab in charge, personal assistant of VC and two others in connection with copy book scam," the officer said.



"We have also served notice to Dr Prasad to appear before SVU in Patna on January 3," he said.



--IANS

ajk/shb/