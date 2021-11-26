Vigilance raids underway against OSD of Bihar Minister

Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) in Bihar conducted raids at the properties of state Mines and Geology Minister Janak Ram's OSD and his relatives in several districts on Friday morning, an official said.



He added that the raids are currently underway at residences and offices in Patna, Katihar and Araria districts. Sleuths of the SVU have detected several big ticket transactions.



The unit has registered an FIR against Janak Ram's OSD Mritunjay Kumar, his brother Dhananjay Kumar and his girlfriend Ratna Chaterjee under section 13(1B), 13(2) and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and 120B of the IPC on November 25 in Patna's vigilance police station.



As per the letter issued from the office of Nayyar Hasnain Khan, ADGP of SVU, the search warrant was issued against them by the Special Vigilance Court, Patna, on Thursday.



The vigilance team recovered several documents of properties in Delhi, Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal. Besides, sleuths have also recovered Rs 15 lakh cash from the house of Ratna Chaterjee in Araria district.



Earlier, Delhi police had arrested Bablu Kumar Arya, personal secretary of Janak Ram, on corruption charges.



--IANS

ajk/svn/bg