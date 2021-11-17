Vigilance raids premises of Magadh varsity VC, finds assets of Rs 30 cr

Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) A team of vigilance bureau of Bihar raided the office and premises of Rajendra Prasad, vice chancellor of Magadh University and discovered assets worth more than Rs 30 crore on Wednesday.



The raid was conducted simultaneously at Bodh Gaya and Gorakhpur residences of Rajendra Prasad. He along with other top officials of Magadh university and Veer Kunwar Singh university have been booked under sections 120B, 420 of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance police station Patna on November 16.



The complaint was lodged by officials of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).



Besides Prasad, complaints were also lodged against his personal assistant, Subodh Kumar, M/s Purva Graphics owner, Om Prakash, finance officer of Veer Kunwar Singh University, Jitendra Kumar, registrar of Patliputra university and others.



Prasad is facing the charges of recruiting 86 guards in the university while the allocated quota was just 47.



The vigilance sources have said that he has taken money during recruitment of guards.



During the search operation, the sleuths have detected movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 30 crore.



--IANS

ajk/skp/