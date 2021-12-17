Vidyut Xavier talks about his chemistry with co-actor Additi Gupta

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Xavier says he is comfortable working with his 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' co-star Additi Gupta and they both bond very well off-screen too.



Vidyut, who plays the role of Dr Abhay in the show, said: "Abhay's character feels very real to me because I have seen people like him, so I understand the mindset that he comes from. He hates women who use their feminine wiles to extract favours and climb the ladder of success. He is all for equality."



Talking about how his on-screen equation with his co-star is at variance with their off-screen bonding, Vidyut said: "So, when Abhay gets a female boss in the avatar of Dr Deepika, his judgmental mindset gets the better of him. There's tussle brewing between them and it becomes more evident in the coming episodes. Off-screen, however, I love hanging out with Additi."



According to Vidyut, Additi epitomises the cool kid on the block. "You feel so comfortable talking to her," he concluded. "I go to her with queries I have about my character or even about my personal life and every time she listens and helps me out. She's one fun person and a loving friend. We have a great bond going, unlike our characters on screen."



'Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



