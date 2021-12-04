Vidharth's 'Carbon' is about a man whose dreams come true

Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) A host of celebrities including actress Aishwarya Rajesh, actor Arya and director Lokesh Kanakaraj released the trailer of actor Vidharth's 25th film titled 'Carbon', on Saturday.



The trailer of the thriller gives a hint about the plot of the film, which is all about a man who has dreams that come true. However, the protagonist has this one terrifying dream, which he hopes and prays will not come true.



Directed by Srinuvasan, the film has music by Sam C.S. and cinematography by Vivekanand Santhosham. Editing will be taken care of by K.L. Praveen, whose work in the recently-released Silambarasan-starrer 'Maanaadu' has come in for much praise.



Tweeting about the film, actor Vidharth, who plays the lead along with Dhanya Balakrishna, said, "Here it is #CarbonTRAILER. My #25th film. Thanks everyone for supporting me in this journey."



--IANS

mani/kr