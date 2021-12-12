Vidharth's 'Carbon' gets clean 'U' certificate

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Tamil actor Vidharth's 25th film 'Carbon', which has been waiting to hit screens for a long time, has got a clean 'U' certificate from the Censor Board.



The makers of the film disclosed this on social media on Sunday.



The thriller, which has been directed by Srinuvasan, is all about a man who has dreams that come true. However, the protagonist has this one terrifying dream, which he hopes and prays will not come true.



With music by Sam C.S. and cinematography by Vivekanand Santhosham, the film is edited by National Award-winning editor Praveen K.L.



The film, the story of which takes place over a period of six nights and seven days, was shot in a matter of 38 days in and around Chennai and Tirukoilur. However, the film has since then been waiting to hit screens.



Now, news of the film having been cleared with a 'U' certificate has delighted the film's unit which is gearing up for the film's release.



