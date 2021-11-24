Victoria's Secret's launches Beauty E-commerce Store In India

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANSlife) One of the leading intimate brand with modern, fashion-inspired collections, award-winning fine fragrances, body care, and lounge wear, has expanded its global presence by launching its first beauty e-commerce store in India. Victoria's Secret's famous fragrances, Natural Beauty Body Care, Mist Collections, accessories, and PINK beauty collections will now be available online at the brands e-commerce platform which will be officially launched.



With iconic, award-winning scents like Bombshell, Tease, and Heavenly, Victoria's Secret Beauty is America's #1 fragrance brand*. They empower everyone to discover and embrace a routine that makes them feel their best, with an ever-changing collection of beauty essentials that includes eau de parfums, mists, candles, and more. Victoria's Secret Beauty's fashion-forward accessories, from the latest handbags to the best cosmetic cases and more, add a touch of elegance and flair to any outfit.



The online platform will be launched exclusively in India in collaboration with franchisee retailer Major Brands (India) Pvt. Ltd.



While the brand enters the market with a digital focus on the beauty business, Victoria's Secret and other major brands have confirmed plans to open lingerie stores in Mumbai in summer 2022.



