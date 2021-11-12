Vicky Arora on playing an extremist in 'Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) For actor Vicky Arora bagging the web series ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar turned out to be a learning experience as he got an opportunity to work with some established names in the industry.



Vicky said: "Working on ‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' has been a great blessing, I feel immensely grateful. For any Actor, it is a dream to share the screen space with senior actors like Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma and Manish Choudhary. I've learned so much in silence. I thank God for this opportunity."



The actor known for films like ‘URI- The Surgical Strike' and ‘Khajoor Pe Atke' further talks about playing an extremist in the web show.



"I'm playing the protagonist ‘Bhargav Sharma' who is best described as the Chanakya of the story. Unlike any other character in the series, ‘Bhargav' is an extremist. He's a sweet boy who lost his parents and blames the system for it. Once he gets the idea of making a fake bank, he makes bold moves which lead the story ahead."



‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' is a web-series directed by late Raj Kaushal and it features Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Shishir Sharma, Swati Semwal, Sreya Muthukumar and Alisha Chopra.



The story revolves around two friends, who open a fake bank to earn money in a short span of time.



Vicky recalls working with the director late Raj Kaushal and how he used to call him ‘special' on the sets.



"I'll just say one thing; working with Raj Kaushal sir and my co-actors was like attending a big fat celebration every day. Every day on set he used to say this one thing to me ‘you are special'. I miss him dearly," he concludes.



‘Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar' streams on Prime Video.



