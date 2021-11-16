Vice Prez to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021 on Wednesday.



While Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison will participate virtually, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be present at the event.



Minister of Science and Technology, Higher Education & IT, BT of Karnataka N. Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday visited the venue to inspect the preparations. Speaking to media, he said: the 24th edition of the event which is being conducted in hybrid format will witness participation of over 30 countries.



"For the first time South Africa, Vietnam, and UAE will be participating in the BTS. It is also for the first time that mutual participation of Karnataka and Australia through BTS and Sydney Dialogue is being arranged."



"As part of this, the Sydney Dialogue sessions will be held during the same time (November 17-19). On November 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the session, which will be streamed on the BTS platform.



He further said "India Innovative Alliance" and India US Tech Conclave initiatives have been introduced for the first time.



"BTS-2021 will bring together global leaders, Indian Corporate, R&D, and Start-Ups from electronics, IT, Deeptech & Biotech and policymakers driving the next wave of innovation into one platform."



The event having 75+ conference sessions is expected to see the participation of 300+ speakers, 5,000+ start-up attendees, 300+ exhibitors, 20,000+ business attendees and overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts, he added.



Keynote speakers at BTS include Martin Schroeter, CEO, Kyndryl, Prof Klaus Schwab, Founder and Chairman, World Economic Forum, Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, Indian-American Physician, Priya Balasubramaniam, Vice President, Operations Apple Inc., Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, GavenStandon, Executive Partner Ecosystem, Telstra, Gil Shwed, Founder and CEO, Checkpoint among others.



Chetan Bhagat, Indian Author & Columnist will deliver a plenary talk on November 19.



