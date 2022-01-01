Vice Prez marks maiden visit to Lakshadweep, stresses on youth empowerment

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) On his maiden visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said, everyone must try to visit the islands at least once in their lifetime, adding that it boasts of a "unique confluence of ancient cultural heritage and pristine natural beauty" and that he was humbled by the hospitality of the people.



While inaugurating two Arts & Science colleges in Kadmat and Androth islands, Naidu said that the courses being offered will help the students of the islands, especially the girl students, overcome the geographical constraints of the region and pursue quality higher education with employment potential.



The Vice President, who is on a two-day tour to the islands, was received by UT Administrator Praful Patel and was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival on Friday.



The Vice President, who is also the Chancellor of the Pondicherry University to which the colleges are affiliated to, emphasized the importance of skill development among students. He advised the administration to start more short courses in skill development to increase the employability of the islands's youth.



Observing the immense eco-tourism and fisheries potential of Lakshadweep, Naidu called upon the youth of the islands to utilise the courses offered in aquaculture, tourism and hospitality and proactively strive for excellence in these sectors where they have a natural advantage.



He expressed confidence that the new colleges "will not only serve the aspirations of the youth of the islands, but have a powerful multiplier effect and redefine the socio-economic landscape of the region.



The Vice President emphasized that the development of the Lakshadweep islands is integral to the development of the nation.



Naidu lauded the resolve of the people and administration of Lakshadweep for enforcing the complete ban on single-use plastic on the islands. He also appreciated the fact that islands are moving towards 100 per cent shift to green energy in a span of two years.



He called for a people's movement for continuing the high cleanliness standards of the islands under the 'Swachh Lakshadweep' program.



Highlighting the importance of education, Naidu called upon the youth of the islands to also look for innovative solutions for long-standing issues of the islands such as the scarcity of potable water. He said the "real power of education gets unleashed when knowledge, skills and values are applied to bring about a transformation in the lives of the people.



Referring to tourism and fisheries as the great strengths of Lakshadweep, Naidu said, "islands should aspire to become the role model for the country in eco-tourism and sustainable fisheries, without risking its fragile and sensitive biodiversity."



He noted various initiatives such as submarine optical fibre connectivity, expansion of airports, strengthening of infrastructure and plan to introduce water villas on some islands as laudable efforts.



