Vice Prez calls upon youth to take up rural service as mission

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said fast-tracking rural development is integral to the growth of the nation.



"In this regard, he called upon industry leaders and enterprising youth to take up rural service as a mission, with particular focus on women empowerment," Vice President's Secretariat said here in a statement.



The Vice President, who is on a tour of Andhra Pradesh, interacted with the trainees of various skill development programmes at Swarna Bharat Trust, Vijayawada.



Complimenting the participants for their hard work and dedication, Naidu said he was always enthused to see the energy and quest for innovation among them.



He encouraged them to strive for excellence in their field and to always keep themselves updated with the latest technologies.



The Vice President stressed the importance of skill development in unlocking the demographic dividend and the 'inherent talent' of the nation's youth.



Referring to the government's efforts to promote skill development through the creation of a dedicated Skill Development Ministry, Naidu called for more individual and private institutional initiatives to complement the government's efforts.



--IANS

