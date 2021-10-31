Veteran players to come forward to promote sports, says Punjab minister

Jalandhar, Oct 31 (IANS) To transform Punjab once again into a powerhouse of sports in the country and get the youth hooked to sports, the state would have to make collective efforts for which the veterans also need to come forward, said Sports Minister Pargat Singh on Sunday.



Speaking after the final match of Fourth Baba G.S. Bodhi Veteran Hockey League at Lyallpur Khalsa College here, the minister, who is a former Olympian, played hockey with veterans and showcased his dribbling skills.



The younger players were much inspired and enthused by the former skipper and Olympian and they clicked selfies with him. The occasion also saw former Olympians Harpreet Singh Mander and Sanjeev Kumar, who played in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics under the captaincy of Pargat Singh, marking their presence.



The trio reminisced their old days.



The minister also announced Rs 5 lakh for astroturf at the Lyallpur Khalsa College and Rs 2 lakh for Baba G.S. Bodhi Club.



"Former players will have to come forward in order to create a congenial atmosphere for sports because these veterans are the role models of the youth who would be inspired to take up sports to follow the examples set by these great players," said Pargat Singh.



Lyallpur Khalsa College Principal Gurpinder Singh Sapra said it is the good fortune of the youth, sports, education and NRIs of Punjab that they are being headed by a competent and dynamic personality.



League chief sponsor Baldev Kang assured that he would remain associated with the sport of hockey in the future too.



In the final match of the league, Olympian Jagdev Singh Club, Jalandhar, beat National Hockey Club, Kapurthala, 2-0.



