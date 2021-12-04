Veteran actor Sudhir Pandey joins new show 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Veteran TV and film actor Sudhir Pandey shares how he manages to cope with two shows at a time, one being 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2'.



Commenting on the same, he says: "One might wonder why I chose to be a part of two shows at the time. The only reason why is because both of them are extremely close to my heart. When I was handed the script to 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2', I was busy for sure but who can say no to such an amazing opportunity."



He adds: "It is a show that will imbibe a sense of family and belonging which I am all for. Each character on the show has a particular role to play and is irreplaceable. Even shooting for it will fill your heart with positivity, let alone watching it roll on screen."



The actor, who is recently seen in the daily show 'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana' further shares that being in the industry for a long time has given him the experience to manage multiple projects at a time.



Sudhir says: "Moreover, I have been in the industry long enough to be able to efficiently maintain a balance between both the shows. It is extremely important to me that I take up projects that I am immensely passionate about. Projects that make sense. And 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2' fulfills all of those criteria for me. That being said, how could I have said no to it."



The show 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2' features actors such as Sudhir Pandey, Jay Soni and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar. It will be airing soon on Star Bharat.



