Vernacular language users' share on Flipkart up 18% this year

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) With e-commerce adoption rising fast in tier 3 cities, the share of vernacular language users on Flipkart has increased from 12 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 18 per cent this year in the same quarter, the company said on Thursday.



Coming to popular browsing categories, smartphones account for 57 per cent of regional language traffic, followed by fashion wearables (44 per cent) and audio devices (39 per cent).



"As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are committed to deliver the best products to all customers using the latest technology, irrespective of their location," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.



Tier 3 cities had the highest percentage of non-English users (22 per cent), indicating that regional languages will continue to play an important role in attracting and retaining consumers from these markets.



Among the 11 Indian language interfaces on Flipkart, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali are the most widely used languages on the platform, growing by over 2X over the past 1 year.



Bengali and Malayalam are witnessing the fastest growth in terms of adoption among new customers, the company said.



The company mentioned that the increasing adoption of customers from across the country, particularly in tier 3 cities, was largely enabled by the rapid expansion of supply chain infrastructure and extended delivery partners.



