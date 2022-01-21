Ventura case: ED attaches assets of over Rs 2 cr under PMLA

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 2.37 crore of two people under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the Ventura money laundering case initiated against Ameet Savant and others.



The attached assets of Jeevendra Poddar and Shipra Singh were in the form of a flat in Goa, office space in Gera Imperium Grand in Goa, BMW cars etc, the financial probe agency said.



It further said that ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by Goa Police in August and December 2019, under various sections of IPC & Goa Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 against Ameet Savant, Jeevendra Poddar, Shipra Singh, and others for duping of investors to the tune of approximately Rs 21.38 crore by promising fixed returns of 2 to 5 per cent per month.



Investigation by ED revealed that Ameet Savant, as Authorised Representative (AP) of Ventura Securities Ltd. had collected money to the tune of Rs 21.38 crore from the complainants between 2015 to 2019 and instead of depositing the same in the demat accounts of investors maintained with Ventura Securities Ltd., had misappropriated the same in the accounts of his own similarly named proprietorship firm, Ventura.



According to ED, the accused Savant had further laundered the money received from complainants for gambling and speculating in the securities market and lost money to the tune of Rs 9.86 crore approximately between 2016 and 2018.



Further, Ameet Savant had transferred Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of Rs 5.45 crore in the bank accounts of Jeevendra Poddar and Shipra Singh as commission or brokerage for sourcing clients for him, the ED added.



--IANS

uj/shb/