Vengsarkar wants Ruturaj to be picked in Indian squad for SA ODI series

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar feels that India should pick in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad in their squad for the ODI series against South Africa.



Ruturaj has been in prime form in recent times. Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings' opener became the youngest to bag an Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, and has now slammed three consecutive tons in Vijay Hazare Trophy, which made him a strong contender for the Indian ODI squad.



Vengsarkar said that the selectors should give Ruturaj the opportunity to prove his worth in national colours.



"You must pick a man in form. How many more runs does he need to score to prove himself? It is high time the selectors pick him straight away and give him a proper run," Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by TOI.



"He (Ruturaj) can bat at No 3 also. He must be accommodated in the team. It's not like he is 18 or 19. He's 24 now. There's no point in picking him when he'll be 28," he added.



Ruturaj was the leading run-scorer in the 2021 edition of the IPL scoring 635 runs at an average of 45.35. And in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Maharashtra captain now has 414 runs to his name in three innings at a whopping average of 207 and it includes three consecutive centuries.



Gaikwad scored 136 against Madhya Pradesh, an unbeaten 154 against Chhattisgarh, and a brilliant 124 runs off just 129 balls against Kerala.



--IANS



cs/akm