Vehicles damaged as wall collapses in Delhi's Dilshad Garden
Sat, 30 Oct 2021 1635574687000
New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Several vehicles parked in a housing area were damaged after a boundary wall of a pump house collapsed in East Delhi's Dilshad Garden area, fire department officials said on Saturday.
A call was received at 7.49 a.m. regarding the incident, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said in a statement.
The 60-feet boundary wall, which was built at a height of 8 feet, came crashing down on cars and a few two-wheelers.
However, no casualty was reported.
--IANS
