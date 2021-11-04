Veer Rajwant Singh opens up on most challenging day of web series shoot

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Veer Rajwant Singh is one of the prominent faces of the digital space.



The actor, who is known for his charming screen presence and natural performances is currently ruling the audience's hearts with the second season of The Zoom Studios' show 'The Reunion - Chal Chalein Apne Ghar' where he essays the character of a son who's trying to mend the relationship with his father and make sense of a dysfunctional family.



Shooting for the series wasn't a cakewalk for the cast and the crew, for there were days that were really challenging and demanded a lot from them. Talking about one such instance, Veer told IANS, "The actors and the crew completed 9 episodes of the show within a span of 22 to 23 days! There was a day in April when Odisha was the hottest in the whole world. And that day we (the five actors) were on a highway, in a Maruti 800 without AC."



"The entire car was rigged with the equipment, I was lucky because I was driving, but our direction team, our DOP, the light 'dada' and our makeup artists, they all were a little ahead of us inside a truck and covered with black cloth (for technical purposes). Imagine it's the hottest day and you're sitting with a black cloth over your head. We shot for some 4 to 5 hours on that day. That one stretch is more than I've ever done for one shot", he added.



The team's efforts have bore fruits as the series has garnered positive responses from across the board and continues to harvest fans as it reaches more people. 'The Reunion - Chal Chalein Apne Ghar' is directed by Danish Aslam and also stars veteran actor K.K. Raina, Prabal Panjabi, Lillete Dubey, Kashmira Irani and Devika Vatsa. The new season is available to watch on The Zoom Studios' YouTube channel.



