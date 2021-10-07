Vedanta Aluminium wins 'Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure' award

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Vedanta Aluminium, Indias largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, has won ‘Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure Award at the IDC Digital Transformation (DX) Summit India and Future Enterprise Awards 2021.



The prestigious IDC Future Enterprise Awards celebrate the tech-enabled resilience of enterprises, as they navigate through the challenges and disruptions of the digital economy in an ever-changing world. Vedanta Aluminium has bagged this coveted award in the ‘Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure' category for its Digital Smelter and Wi-Fi 6 projects, deployed in smelter and power operations respectively.



Vedanta is India's first, and the world's third, aluminium smelter to deploy digital-twin based Digital Smelter technology at its Jharsuguda plant, which is the world's largest single-location aluminium smelter.



It uses digital twin technology with predictive & prescriptive analytics, which allows for remote monitoring and control of potline operations, enhances energy efficiency, reduces raw material consumption, and arrests wastage of material through remote advisory system.



It processes historical information and real-time data to generate alerts and insights which are effectively used by the operation and maintenance teams. It also uses machine learning algorithms to provide multiple outcomes such as pot health-related alerts, virtual-sensor based recommendations etc.



Speaking about the company's digital transformation endeavours, Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said: "We strive to make our operations future-ready by integrating best-in-class digital solutions, building in efficiencies to optimise costs and raw material consumption in our quest to become the world's leading producer of the ‘green metal' aluminium.



"Vedanta Aluminium has implemented intelligent automation and digitalization at its the plants in a manner that is secure, available, accessible, replicable, and scalable, to produce high-quality aluminium, fuelling India's self-reliance and contributing to its socio-economic prosperity."



--IANS

san/ksk

