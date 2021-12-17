VC of varsity in Patna steps down citing corruption

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) The Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University (MMHAPU) in Patna, Mohammad Quddus, resigned from his post on Friday after a month long struggle against alleged corruption in the institue.



Quddus came in the limelight on November 20 when he wrote a letter to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, pointing out alleged scam in the university.



In a letter to the Raj Bhawan, Quddus said that he is unable to work as the VC of MMHAPU under that current circumstances.



"The atmosphere of work is not good under the current circumstances. Hence, I am resigning from the post of VC of MMHAPU," Quddus said in his letter, adding that the alleged scam took place during the tenure of the earlier VC, Surendra Prasad Singh.



Quddus had written two letters on November 20 and December 9 to the Bihar Governor and the Principal Secretary in the CMO.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken cognisance of the matter and wrote a letter to the Raj Bhawan, and also sent the Eeducation Minister to meet the Governor.



Quddus, in a letter to the Governor and the CMO, had demanded a probe into an alleged scam. He alleged that then additional VC of MMHAP, Surendra Prasad Singh, had hired an outsourcing company named RSS Service for the printing of answer sheets. RSS Service further outsourced the printing of answer sheets to a Lucknow-based printing press.



Quddus pointed out that the university was earlier paying Rs 7 per answer sheet to a company named BK Printing Press.



"Singh, during his tenure, increased the printing rate from Rs 7 to Rs 16 per answer sheet. He gave 1.60 lakh copies for printing for a total cost of Rs 28 lakh. As the exam dates were announced, we paid Rs 22 lakh to the printing press," Quddus said.



Quddus alleged that the private secretary to Bihar Governor, Vijay Singh, applied pressure on him to sanction the money to an outsourcing company.



Surendra Prasad Singh, who held additional charge of VC at MMHAPU, was named the best VC in Bihar few days after Quddus shot off the first letter on November 20.



Singh had filed a defamation suit against Quddus at the Patna district court a few days ago.



--IANS

