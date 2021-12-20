Vax bookings open for kids aged 5-11 in Canberra

Canberra, Dec 20 (IANS) Bookings for children aged between five-11 to get Covid-19 vaccinations in Australia's capital Canberra opened on Monday.



Parents can now call and book a Covid-19 vaccination slot for their children, with appointments available from January 10 next year, reports Xinhua news agency.



Rachel Stephen-Smith, the Australian Capital Territory's Health Minister, said though young children are "less likely to suffer the more severe effects of Covid-19" there had been transmission among children throughout the pandemic.



"I know many Canberra parents are very keen to get their children vaccinated so they are better protected from the effects of Covid-19," she said in a statement.



"The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for five to 11 year-olds has been approved and recommended as a safe and effective vaccine, but if parents and carers have questions about Covid-19 vaccinations for their children, they should talk to their trusted health professional."



Australia has reported close to 4,000 Covid-19 infections across the country on Monday, amid a continued surge in the number of fresh cases and hospitalisations.



Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the country has reported a total of 254,633 coronavirus cases and 2,146 deaths.



--IANS

ksk/