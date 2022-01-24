Varun treats fans with unseen wedding pics on 1st anniversary with Natasha

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) On his first wedding anniversary on Monday, actor Varun Dhawan treated his fans with a string of unseen pictures from his D-Day celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.



Varun shared a slew of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony where the couple exchanged garlands.



The ‘Badlapur' actor captioned the image: "1".



He then shared a few more pictures with his lady love Natasha and wrote: "To infinity and beyond - buzz lightyear."



On the work front, Varun will next be seen in ‘Bhediya' and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.



--IANS

