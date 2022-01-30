'Vanjam Theerththaayada' to launch newcomer picked from talent show

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Director Susi Ganeshan has announced that one of the two heroes who will play the lead in his upcoming film 'Vanjam Theerththaayadaa' will be a newcomer to be selected from a talent show on television.



At a press conference, the director, who was accompanied by his wife and producer of the film, Manjari Susi Ganesan, said his 'Vanjam Theerththaayadaa' has two protagonists. One of them will be played by an established actor, the other will be essayed by a newcomer who wins a talent hunt show which the director intends to hold in association with a popular television channel.



"The channel with which we intend to conduct this talent hunt, called 'Varungaala Superstar 2022', will be announced in a few days," the director said and added that those interested in participating in the show could upload a two-minute video clip of themselves either on www.4vmaxtv.com or on the YouTube channel, 4V MaxTV.



To participate, he said, one would have to be in the age group of 20 to 45 years.



'Vanjam Theerththaayadaa', which will be a revenge drama, is based on a real-life incident that took place in Madurai in the 1980s.



--IANS

man/srb

