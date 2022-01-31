Valuables of Rs 305 crore seized in Punjab: Chief Electoral Officer

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (IANS) After the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the Punjab Assembly elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables of Rs 305 crore till January 30, Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said on Monday.



He said surveillance teams have seized 26.64 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 12.11 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 273.13 crore, besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 18.48 crore.



The Chief Electoral Officer said 1,197 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides, 2,860 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, and out of them preventive action had already been initiated against 1,835 while the remaining would also be brought to book.



He said from a security point of view, 696 people have been bound down under preventive sections of the CrPC.



--IANS

vg/vd